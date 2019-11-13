Mongolia's population is expected to rise to 4 million in 2030, the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sodnom Chinzorig said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Mongolia's population is expected to rise to 4 million in 2030, the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sodnom Chinzorig said Wednesday.

"Therefore, it is important to take effective measures to promote population growth and youth development and improve social protection," the government's press office quoted Chinzorig as saying.

According to the Mongolian National Statistics Office, the country's population was 3.2 million at the end of 2018.