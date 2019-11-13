UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia's Population Expected To Reach 4 Mln In 2030

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:43 PM

Mongolia's population expected to reach 4 mln in 2030

Mongolia's population is expected to rise to 4 million in 2030, the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sodnom Chinzorig said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Mongolia's population is expected to rise to 4 million in 2030, the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sodnom Chinzorig said Wednesday.

"Therefore, it is important to take effective measures to promote population growth and youth development and improve social protection," the government's press office quoted Chinzorig as saying.

According to the Mongolian National Statistics Office, the country's population was 3.2 million at the end of 2018.

Related Topics

2018 Government Million

Recent Stories

S. Korea's money supply growth hits 3.5-year high ..

8 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) ..

2 minutes ago

China sends five satellites into orbit via single ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges world to see Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll grows to 15 in Gaza as tension with Isr ..

2 minutes ago

Treat for sports lovers this weekend with more tha ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.