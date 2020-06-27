The ruling Mongolian People's Party has emerged victorious in the general elections by winning 62 seats out of 76 in the country's unicameral legislature, General Election Committee Chairman Choizon Sodnomtseren said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The ruling Mongolian People's Party has emerged victorious in the general elections by winning 62 seats out of 76 in the country's unicameral legislature, General Election Committee Chairman Choizon Sodnomtseren said on Friday.

Mongolia held a general election on Wednesday, with 485 candidates from 13 parties and 4 coalitions, as well as 121 independent candidates trying to secure seats in the legislature.

"The Mongolian People's Party has received 67 out of 76 mandates in the State Great Hural, the Democratic Party [received] 11 mandates, independent candidates [received] one mandate.

The Our Coalition and the Right Person Electorate coalition received one mandate each," the chairman said, according to Montsame news agency, adding that this election had seen the highest turnout since 2000.

This is the second landslide victory for the former opposition Mongolian People's Party, which secured a similar victory in 2016 by winning 65 seats.