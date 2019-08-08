UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Monica Lewinsky to Produce Anthology Drama About Bill Clinton Sex Scandal - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky will work as one of producers of a new anthology drama about the sex scandal involving her and former US President Donald Trump, the media reported on Wednesday.

The drama - "Impeachment: American Crime Story" - will recount the intimate affair between Clinton and Lewinsky as well as Clinton's impeachment by the US House of Representatives for lying under oath and obstruction of justice, The Guardian reported.

Actress Beanie Feldstein, best known for her supporting role in the comedy film "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" and her starring role in the comedy film "Booksmart" will play Lewinsky, the report said.

Linda Tripp, the person who secretly recorded Lewinsky's phone conversations with Clinton that revealed their sexual relations, will be played by actress Sarah Paulson, the report added.

Lewinski had said others have for decades co-opted and told her part in the story, but two decades after the Clinton impeachment she is now able to fully reclaim her narrative, according to the report.

The "Impeachment: American Crime Story" is a part of a series directed by US screenwriter Ryan Murphy, who adapted the story from Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President," the report said.

The release of the anthology drama is scheduled for September 2020, the report added.

