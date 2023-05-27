UrduPoint.com

Monitoring Team Assess Facilities For Intending Pilgrims In Hotel Visits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Monitoring team assess facilities for intending pilgrims in hotel visits

The monitoring team, headed by Joint Secretary Arshad Farid Khan from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, on Saturday conducted thorough inspections of hotels in Madinah to address any concerns and evaluate the quality of facilities provided to residing intending pilgrims

MADINAH MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The monitoring team, headed by Joint Secretary Arshad Farid Khan from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, on Saturday conducted thorough inspections of hotels in Madinah to address any concerns and evaluate the quality of facilities provided to residing intending pilgrims.

The monitoring team actively engaged with intending pilgrims, taking the time to listen to their concerns, inquire about any issues they were facing, and diligently resolve them to ensure their satisfaction.

Imran Saeed, a pilgrim from Lahore, expressed his admiration for the well-executed and convenient arrangements made for the pilgrimage, ensuring that all pilgrims had a smooth and trouble-free experience.

The minister's commendable initiative of providing a WhatsApp number to the pilgrims allowed for efficient communication and greatly enhanced the overall journey.

Flawless arrangements were made for transportation, meals, and accommodation, leaving no room for any issues or concerns.

Another fellow pilgrim recommended lowering the cost of the hajj package to the lowest possible level, he said.

Dr. Hira from Gujranwala expressed her satisfaction with the seamless progress of the pilgrimage. She praised the Moavineen (helpers) for their swift resolution of any issues that arose.

Awais from Gukranwala also expresses appreciation for hajj arrangements.

In a span of six days, a total of 19,000 pilgrims arrived in Madinah through 71 flights.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Hajj Gujranwala Progress All From WhatsApp (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of Jor ..

UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of Jordanian Ambassador in Khartoum

11 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador celebrates 15 years of Royal Emba ..

Saudi Ambassador celebrates 15 years of Royal Embassy's successful operation in ..

3 minutes ago
 ‘Safe digital public square’ never more import ..

‘Safe digital public square’ never more important, says UN High Commissioner ..

11 minutes ago
 UN Commission Adopts Belarus-Proposed Resolution A ..

UN Commission Adopts Belarus-Proposed Resolution Against Human Trafficking - Sta ..

3 minutes ago
 Indian Space Agency to Take Crew Recovery Training ..

Indian Space Agency to Take Crew Recovery Training Out to Sea Ahead of Manned Fl ..

10 minutes ago
 Khuhro calls for simultaneous general elections, c ..

Khuhro calls for simultaneous general elections, criticizes Imran Khan's politic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.