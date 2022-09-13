UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox Cases Declining In Europe Over Past Weeks - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Monkeypox Cases Declining in Europe Over Past Weeks - WHO

Europe has seen a decline in human monkeypox cases in recent weeks, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge and European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Europe has seen a decline in human monkeypox cases in recent weeks, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge and European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said on Tuesday.

"The coordinated and combined response efforts of our European, national and regional health institutions and authorities have been critically important and we have now seen cases declining over the past weeks," Kluge and Kyriakides said in a statement on the occasion of the 72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe.

More than 23,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the WHO European Region since early May, the statement said, adding that more than 18,000 of them were registered in the European Union and European Economic Area.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

