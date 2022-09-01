Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The number of monkeypox cases worldwide exceeded 50,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) dashboard.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases totaled 50,496 and 16 people have died.

Europe registered 22,576 cases, while North and South Americas reported 27,228 cases.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.