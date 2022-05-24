UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox Spreads To Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Monkeypox spreads to Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia

The Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia have registered their first cases of monkeypox, health authorities said Tuesday

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia have registered their first cases of monkeypox, health authorities said Tuesday.

In the Czech Republic, the disease was detected in a man at Prague's Military University Hospital, according to Pavel Dlouhy, head of the Czech Society for Infectious Diseases.

"It was only a question of time, we have been expecting this for days," Dlouhy told AFP.

The Czech National Institute of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday that the sick Czech had shown symptoms of the disease after returning from a music festival in Antwerp, Belgium in early May.

In Austria, a man, who was hospitalised in Vienna on Sunday with symptoms of monkeypox, including fever, has been confirmed to have contracted the disease, the capital's health authorities said.

In Slovenia, a man, who developed symptoms after returning from the Canary Islands, has also been confirmed to have monkeypox, according to health authorities.

Over the past few days, several European and North American countries including Britain, France and the United States have reported cases of the rare virus, which is endemic in parts of Africa.

Medical authorities have said, however, that the risk that the disease will spread widely is low.

Related Topics

Africa Music France Vienna Prague Man Austria Belgium Czech Republic United States Slovenia May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hajj 2022: Senate body seeks subsidy to provide re ..

Hajj 2022: Senate body seeks subsidy to provide relief to pilgrims

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Slams Talks on Restoring Business Ties With R ..

Kiev Slams Talks on Restoring Business Ties With Russia Held on Sidelines of Dav ..

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Health visits hospitals at Bahawalpur

Secretary Health visits hospitals at Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 YouTube Sees 'Really Strong Competition' From Chin ..

YouTube Sees 'Really Strong Competition' From China's TikTok - CEO

3 minutes ago
 7 Food points face penalty over unhygienic beverag ..

7 Food points face penalty over unhygienic beverages

3 minutes ago
 US new home sales drop 16.6% in April: govt

US new home sales drop 16.6% in April: govt

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.