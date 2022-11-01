UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox Still Global Health Emergency: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency

Geneva, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization said Tuesday that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency.

Following a meeting on October 20 about the virus that suddenly started spreading across the world in May, the experts "held the consensus view that the event continues to meet the ... criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern," WHO said in a statement.

The UN health agency first declared the so-called PHEIC -- its highest level of alarm -- on July 23, and the experts said that while some progress had been made in reining in the disease, it was too soon to declare the emergency over.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had accepted and agreed with the experts' advice, the statement said.

Since monkeypox suddenly began spreading beyond the West African countries where it has long been endemic six months ago, it has killed 36 people out of more than 77,000 cases across 109 countries, according to a WHO count.

The outbreak outside of West Africa has primarily affected young men who have sex with men.

But since peaking in July, the number of people infected with the disease that causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions, has consistently fallen, particularly in Europe and North America, the hardest hit areas in the early stages of the global outbreak.

The number of new global cases fell by 41 percent in the seven days up to Monday compared to the previous week, the WHO said.

But WHO's emergency committee stressed that there were a number of lingering causes for concern.

They listed ongoing transmission in some regions, continuing preparedness and response inequity within and between countries, and the potential for greater health impacts if the virus begins spreading more among more vulnerable populations.

They also pointed to the continuing risk of stigma and discrimination, weak health systems in some developing countries leading to under-reporting and the lack of equitable access to diagnostics, antivirals and vaccines.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Europe Young Progress May July October Event

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Government Dismisses CEO of State Energy ..

Ukrainian Government Dismisses CEO of State Energy Company Naftogaz - Lawmaker

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Federal Minister for La ..

Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Federal Minister for Law, Justice

2 minutes ago
 ASI examinations to start from November 15

ASI examinations to start from November 15

2 minutes ago
 HEC launches 'National Youth Helpline' to provide ..

HEC launches 'National Youth Helpline' to provide counseling services to youth

2 minutes ago
 SCO Members Standing Against Trade Barriers That T ..

SCO Members Standing Against Trade Barriers That Threaten World Economy - Commun ..

5 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on religious affairs discus ..

National Assembly body on religious affairs discuss 'Zaireen Management Policy'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.