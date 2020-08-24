UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Can Work In Populations Where COVID-19 Vaccine May Not - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:21 PM

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Can Work in Populations Where COVID-19 Vaccine May Not - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Monday that monoclonal antibodies, which attack the virus and neutralize it in the patient's body by stimulating the immune system, could be beneficial for certain groups of people for whom COVID-19 vaccine would not have the desired effects.

"While vaccines are going to be an extremely important part of what we use in the fight against COVID, there'll be some limitations and one we are concerned about is how well these vaccines like others will work in populations like the elderly and others. And this is where sometimes an intervention like the monoclonal antibodies can be very important because potentially this may work in populations where a vaccine or others wouldn't," Aylward said during an online briefing.

Monoclonal antibodies are isolated from recovering patients, which can help identify those antibodies that best neutralize the virus by keeping it from replicating. If the treatment is found to be effective, many international pharmaceutical companies will increase the production, using cells grown in giant bioreactors.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, there have been 23.4 million cases confirmed worldwide, including almost 806,000 deaths, according to the organization.

Related Topics

Attack World March May From Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

10 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

21 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

40 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

48 minutes ago

PPP to succeed in next local bodies' elections, cl ..

2 minutes ago

Training of new department heads concluded at Isla ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.