Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Can Work in Populations Where COVID-19 Vaccine May Not - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Monday that monoclonal antibodies, which attack the virus and neutralize it in the patient's body by stimulating the immune system, could be beneficial for certain groups of people for whom COVID-19 vaccine would not have the desired effects.

"While vaccines are going to be an extremely important part of what we use in the fight against COVID, there'll be some limitations and one we are concerned about is how well these vaccines like others will work in populations like the elderly and others. And this is where sometimes an intervention like the monoclonal antibodies can be very important because potentially this may work in populations where a vaccine or others wouldn't," Aylward said during an online briefing.

Monoclonal antibodies are isolated from recovering patients, which can help identify those antibodies that best neutralize the virus by keeping it from replicating. If the treatment is found to be effective, many international pharmaceutical companies will increase the production, using cells grown in giant bioreactors.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, there have been 23.4 million cases confirmed worldwide, including almost 806,000 deaths, according to the organization.