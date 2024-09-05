Monsha'at Organizes Film Production Week In Madinah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) in Madinah will host Film Production Week on September 8, comprising six meetings.
This initiative is part of Monsha'at's efforts to support various sectors and entrepreneurs.
Throughout the week, discussions will cover topics such as sustainability, collaboration in film production, marketing through film, and the importance of creative photography for startups and businesses.
As part of the Film Production Week, Monsha'at will organize 44 similar meetings through its support centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, and Madinah.
According to Monsha'at, the goal is to highlight investment opportunities and government initiatives that benefit various small and medium enterprises while also showcasing successful experiences from active entities in these fields.
