Monsoon Floods in Southern India Result in Over 170 Deaths - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Over 170 people have died as a result of floods and heavy rain in the southern Indian states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka in the course of past week, local media reported on Monday.

According to India Today, which cited emergency services, the state of Kerala has suffered the most, with 72 deaths reported over last four days.

The highest danger level has even been declared in several areas of the state. More than 160,000 people from all affected states have reportedly been evacuated.

In the meantime, Cochin International Airport ” Kerala's largest and busiest airport ” remains closed.

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms will continue in the next few days.

At the end of June, heavy rains flooded the southern and western regions of India. Experts have called the current monsoon season the most destructive in the last decade.