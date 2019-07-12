UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Rains Kill 11 In Nepal, Six In India

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:17 PM

Monsoon rains kill 11 in Nepal, six in India

At least 11 people have been killed across Nepal after torrential monsoon rains induced floods and landslides, officials said on Friday

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 11 people have been killed across Nepal after torrential monsoon rains induced floods and landslides, officials said on Friday.

In neighbouring north-eastern India the death toll from floods rose to six, with 870,000 people affected, officials said.

Heavy rains since Thursday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country's eastern region and the southern plains.

A Home Ministry official said that so far 11 people have died, 13 are injured and another eight have been reported missing.

Three were killed when a wall collapsed in the capital Kathmandu.

"Local authorities and our security officials are all working to rescue people and bring them to safety.

Helicopters are on standby if needed," Umakanta Adhikari told AFP.

Nepal's weather department warned Thursday that heavy rains were expected to continue for two days, and advised people to stay alert.

Nearly 150 people died last year in Nepal during the rainy season, which typically begins in late June and lasts until the end of August.

In the northeastern Indian state of Assam monsoon floods have now inundated 21 districts, officials said Friday.

In Bangladesh aid groups were providing rations to Rohingya refugees in the southeast of the country with the UN World food Programme saying Friday that two people including a child had died.

Related Topics

India Injured Weather World Bangladesh United Nations Died Alert Kathmandu Nepal June August All From Refugee Rains

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

21 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

25 minutes ago

Catalonian president to face trial for disobedienc ..

56 seconds ago

K-Electric continues to raise the bar in social me ..

44 minutes ago

Secy health warns three CEOs on poor performance

57 seconds ago

Traffic police hold seminar

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.