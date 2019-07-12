Monsoon rains kill 17 in Nepal, six in India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 17 people have been killed across Nepal after torrential monsoon rains induced floods and landslides, officials said Friday.

In neighbouring north-eastern India the death toll from floods rose to six, with 870,000 people affected, officials said.

Heavy rains since Thursday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country's eastern region and the southern plains.

According to figures released by Nepal's police, 17 people have died, seven are injured and another seven have been reported missing.

Three were killed when a wall collapsed in the capital Kathmandu.

"Local authorities and our security officials are all working to rescue people and bring them to safety. Helicopters are on standby if needed," Home Ministry official Umakanta Adhikari told AFP.