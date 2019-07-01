UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Rains Soak India's Financial Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 03:08 PM

Monsoon rains soak India's financial capital

Heavy rains flooded parts of India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, as the country's four-month summer monsoon swung into full force

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Heavy rains flooded parts of India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, as the country's four-month summer monsoon swung into full force.

Children were seen wading through waist-high waters as they made their way to school, while some motorists were forced to get out and push their vehicles through low-lying streets.

Trains on Mumbai's colonial-era rail network, a lifeline for the city's 20 million residents, were delayed due to waterlogged tracks, and traffic moved even more slowly than usual.

Mumbai's streets regularly flood during the monsoon, which runs from June until September or October, and which provides India with most of its annual rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said 91 millimetres (3.6 inches) of rain fell in Mumbai in the 24 hours up to 08:30 am (0300 GMT) on Monday.

In 2005, 950 millimetres (37 inches) of rain fell on the coastal metropolis in just 24 hours, killing more than 500 people.

In August 2017, intense rainfall brought the commercial hub to a virtual standstill for two days and left at least 10 people dead.

Activists say Mumbai's susceptibility to floods has worsened in recent years due to a construction boom that is trying to keep up with the city's swelling population.

Much of Mumbai's mangrove cover, which is extremely effective in helping to drain water, has been destroyed over the past decade to make way for glitzy high-rises.

According to various studies, anywhere between 40 to 50 percent of the city's population live in slums, which become a sea of blue tarpaulin every monsoon as residents try to keep out the rain.

The downpour follows a period in which large parts of the country endured weeks of sweltering heat -- with temperatures rising above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the desert state of Rajasthan.

Related Topics

India Dead Mumbai Flood Water Vehicles Traffic Hub Turkish Lira June August September October 2017 From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar records his statement in defamation case ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples' Party chain of all federating un ..

32 seconds ago

Eurozone jobless rate hits 11-year low of 7.5% in ..

36 seconds ago

Hot, thirsty Italians reach for fruit and veg

26 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl convenes meeting of Rahbar Committee ..

26 minutes ago

NAB arrests Zardari in Park Lane case

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.