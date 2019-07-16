UrduPoint.com
Monsoon Rains Wreak Flood Havoc Across South Asia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Monsoon rains wreak flood havoc across South Asia

Torrential monsoon rains swept away homes and triggered landslides across South Asia, affecting millions of people and claiming at least 180 lives, officials said Tuesday

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Torrential monsoon rains swept away homes and triggered landslides across South Asia, affecting millions of people and claiming at least 180 lives, officials said Tuesday.

The monsoon is crucial for irrigation and groundwater supplies in the impoverished region -- home to a fifth of the world's population -- and brings relief after the unforgiving summer.

But the downpours -- which stretch from June to September -- can turn deadly and have wreaked havoc again this year across India, Nepal, Bangladesh , with people, dwellings and boats in remote low-lying areas washed away.

In Mumbai, a building collapsed in a crammed neighbourhood, killing two people and trapping more than 40 following heavy rains in the city.

At least five children drowned in Bangladesh Monday, taking the toll in the country to 34, including 18 hit by lightning and seven who drowned after their boat capsized in choppy waters in the Bay of Bengal.

Hundreds of thousands have been marooned by floodwater in the country's north, with one of the major Himalayan rivers, the Brahmaputra, over a metre (40 inches) above the "danger level", officials said.

In Nepal, at least 78 people have died and 16,000 families displaced, although flood waters have started receding. Images showed rescuers using inflatable dinghies to evacuate families trapped in flooded houses.

Health experts have warned of possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases and called for international help.

"The ground floor of our house was completely submerged," Rajaram Yadav, 45, told AFP from a district near the border with India.

