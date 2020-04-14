Montana Firm Wins $569Mln Contract to Build 17 Miles of US-Mexico Border Wall - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A Montana-based construction company has won a $569 million US Army contract to build more than 17 miles of new border wall separating Mexico from the United States, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"BFBC [of] Bozeman, Montana was awarded a $569 million US Army modification contract for 17.

17 miles of border wall design-build construction," the release said on Monday.

Work on the contract will be performed in San Diego and El Centro in the US state of California, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021, the Defense Department said.

The contract will be supervised by the US Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Defense Department added.