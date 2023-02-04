UrduPoint.com

Montana Governor Says Notified Of Unconfirmed Video Of Explosion Above Billings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Montana Governor Says Notified of Unconfirmed Video of Explosion Above Billings

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said he was notified of an unconfirmed video of an explosion above Billings, Montana, which comes a day after the Pentagon detected what they called a Chinese surveillance balloon in the area

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said he was notified of an unconfirmed video of an explosion above Billings, Montana, which comes a day after the Pentagon detected what they called a Chinese surveillance balloon in the area.

"I was notified of it (the alleged explosion) minutes before we came on the air.

We are monitoring the situation and I'm talking to our National Guard to find out if they have additional information. I'm sure I'll be briefed here in the next hour," Gianforte said on Friday after video of what looked like an explosion circulated on social media, that some outlets claimed might be a hoax.

Congressman Matt Rosendale in a tweet said he reached out to the Commanding Officer at Malmstrom Air Force base for details. The explosion, which is yet to be verified, comes after some critics wondered why the US did not shoot down the first balloon.

Related Topics

Governor China Social Media Pentagon Montana Billings

Recent Stories

UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning to Operate Challenger 2 Tanks

15 minutes ago
 Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out ..

Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out

15 minutes ago
 India set worst example of HR violations in IIOJK: ..

India set worst example of HR violations in IIOJK: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadi ..

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces steps to resolve farmers' ..

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi messa ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

31 minutes ago
 At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Cent ..

At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Central Kabul - Police

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.