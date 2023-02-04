Montana Governor Says Notified of Unconfirmed Video of Explosion Above Billings

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said he was notified of an unconfirmed video of an explosion above Billings, Montana, which comes a day after the Pentagon detected what they called a Chinese surveillance balloon in the area.

"I was notified of it (the alleged explosion) minutes before we came on the air.

We are monitoring the situation and I'm talking to our National Guard to find out if they have additional information. I'm sure I'll be briefed here in the next hour," Gianforte said on Friday after video of what looked like an explosion circulated on social media, that some outlets claimed might be a hoax.

Congressman Matt Rosendale in a tweet said he reached out to the Commanding Officer at Malmstrom Air Force base for details. The explosion, which is yet to be verified, comes after some critics wondered why the US did not shoot down the first balloon.