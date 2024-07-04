Montella Rights 'stain' Of Austria Defeat To Reach Euros Quarters
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Leipzig, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said beating Austria 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 was extra special after being thrashed by the same opponents in a friendly in March.
Centre-back Merih Demiral was the unlikely hero with both goals in Leipzig as Turkey reached the last eight of a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2008.
It was a cathartic triumph for Montella and his players after their 6-1 loss to Austria earlier this year.
"We were heavily criticised for our friendly results. They didn't pan out well and the peak of that was against Austria," Montella told reporters.
"That was a horrible stain on my career. That was the team I was waiting for to get this monkey off my back.
"We coaches, like players, we are competitors and I have that deep competitive instinct in me to reverse this result.
"This wasn't exacting revenge but me setting things right because I've never lost by this scoreline in my coaching career."
Turkey will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Saturday in what is sure to be a fervent atmosphere in Berlin.
Germany is home to nearly three million people of Turkish descent and Montella's men have been backed in huge numbers in every game at the tournament so far.
"We've got a huge following, this passion and love is very visceral," added Montella.
"I'm very happy to give the Turkish people here in Germany, back home and all over the world this pride.
"This support we constantly feel it but you can only embrace these dreams if you work really hard."
