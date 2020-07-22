Montenegrin Authorities Declare Nationwide COVID-19 Epidemic Over Surge in New Cases

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Montenegrin National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases (NKT) overnight into Wednesday declared the epidemic of COVID-19 throughout the country due a surge in new cases of the infection, the Montenegrin government said.

The Institute of Public Health in Podgorica said on Tuesday that 98 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country over the past 24 hours. There have been no new fatalities, and a total of 26 people died of the disease since the start of the epidemic. There are currently 1,920 active cases of cOVID-19 in Montenegro.

"The National Coordination Body for Communicable Diseases decided today, at the suggestion of the Public Health Institute of Montenegro, to re-declare an epidemic of infectious coronavirus in the entire country," the government said.

The government also introduced new temporary measures to prevent the further spread of the infection starting from Wednesday.

"Wearing protective masks outdoors and indoors is mandatory throughout Montenegro ... The gathering of persons is limited in the entire country to a maximum of 40 persons in outdoor public places, and to 20 persons in closed public places, with the obligation to maintain a physical distance of at least two meters ... Work of discos/bars and nightclubs/bars is prohibited ... Weddings, prom nights, birthdays and other private celebrations are prohibited," the government said.

On June 2, the authorities of Montenegro officially declared that the epidemic of COVID-19 in the country was over. On May 25, President Milo Dukanovic said that Montenegro had successfully defeated the COVID-19 outbreak and the government opened borders for tourists from a range of countries.