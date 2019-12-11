UrduPoint.com
Montenegrin Businessman Wounded In Belgrade Sniper Shooting Recovering - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Miodrag Daka Davidovic, a famous Montenegrin businessman who was recently injured in a sniper shooting in Serbia's capital, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, media reported

According to Serbian newspaper Vecernje Novosti, the attack occurred late on Tuesday in front of the Crowne Plaza Belgrade hotel.

According to Serbian newspaper Vecernje Novosti, the attack occurred late on Tuesday in front of the Crowne Plaza Belgrade hotel.

Davidovic was accompanying Bishop of Budimlja Niksic Joanikije when an unnamed individual shot at him. The businessman sustained minor injuries and was transferred to a private hospital. A riffle was recovered later in a burned down car that was allegedly used in the attack.

Miodrag Daka Davidovic is known to be an opposition businessman in Montenegro. He is a patron of the Serbian Orthodox Church and owns the Neksan company.

