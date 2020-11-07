UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Montenegrin Capital Introduces Curfew Starting Nov 9 Over COVID - Public Health Institute

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The Montenegrin capital of Podgorica, as well as the city of Cetinje, will introduce a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (from 21:00 to 04:00 GMT) starting November 9 amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the country's Institute for Public Health said on Saturday.

The decision was made after the number of infections per 100,000 in these cities has surpassed 1,200.

"From Monday, November 9, it is prohibited to leave home from 22:00 to 05:00, with certain exceptions, the rights to which .

.. are issued by the employer, trustees, attending physicians. Pet owners are allowed to walk them for no more than 60 minutes during this period," the institute wrote on Twitter.

Restrictions have also been toughened in other cities of the country divided into four categories depending on the epidemiological situation. In particular, gyms, playgrounds, cafes and restaurants were closed or their opening hours were reduced.

So far, the total number of those infected has reached 22,079, including 328 fatalities.

