Montenegrin Coalition Member Deplores Planned Drills in Region Used for Agriculture

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Dritan Abazovic, the leader of the Montenegrin Black on White party, which is currently part of the new ruling coalition, on Monday condemned military drills the Defense Ministry intends to conduct in the mountain region of Sinjajevina, which is traditionally used by livestock farmers for agricultural and tourism development.

The ministry's plan to conduct the drills in the region from October 19-23 has triggered a backlash among shepherds and civil activists, who have set up tents at the site of future exercises, demanding that they be canceled. Abazovic visited the protesters on Sunday.

"What [outgoing] Defense Minister Predrag Boskovic is doing is extremely irresponsible, he damages the reputation of the Montenegrin army and the defense ministry, and this is a striking fact, it is impossible to believe that this is happening at the moment when a new government is to be formed," Abazovic told the tv Vijesti broadcaster.

According to the politician, the decision to set up a military training ground in Sinjajevina should be reversed, as the Montenegrin military can undergo drills in any other place. Abazovic also said that confronting citizens with the army during the last days of his mandate was an irresponsible step for the minister.

Back in 2019, the government established a shooting range for the armed forces in the Sinjajevina mountain region. Local residents, the country's opposition and NGOs have since carried out rallies to protest the decision, as they believe that the site will be used for the firing and destruction of NATO munitions that are harmful to the environment, agriculture and tourism.