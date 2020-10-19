UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegrin Coalition Member Deplores Planned Drills In Region Used For Agriculture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:14 PM

Montenegrin Coalition Member Deplores Planned Drills in Region Used for Agriculture

Dritan Abazovic, the leader of the Montenegrin Black on White party, which is currently part of the new ruling coalition, on Monday condemned military drills the Defense Ministry intends to conduct in the mountain region of Sinjajevina, which is traditionally used by livestock farmers for agricultural and tourism development

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Dritan Abazovic, the leader of the Montenegrin Black on White party, which is currently part of the new ruling coalition, on Monday condemned military drills the Defense Ministry intends to conduct in the mountain region of Sinjajevina, which is traditionally used by livestock farmers for agricultural and tourism development.

The ministry's plan to conduct the drills in the region from October 19-23 has triggered a backlash among shepherds and civil activists, who have set up tents at the site of future exercises, demanding that they be canceled. Abazovic visited the protesters on Sunday.

"What [outgoing] Defense Minister Predrag Boskovic is doing is extremely irresponsible, he damages the reputation of the Montenegrin army and the defense ministry, and this is a striking fact, it is impossible to believe that this is happening at the moment when a new government is to be formed," Abazovic told the tv Vijesti broadcaster.

According to the politician, the decision to set up a military training ground in Sinjajevina should be reversed, as the Montenegrin military can undergo drills in any other place. Abazovic also said that confronting citizens with the army during the last days of his mandate was an irresponsible step for the minister.

Back in 2019, the government established a shooting range for the armed forces in the Sinjajevina mountain region. Local residents, the country's opposition and NGOs have since carried out rallies to protest the decision, as they believe that the site will be used for the firing and destruction of NATO munitions that are harmful to the environment, agriculture and tourism.

Related Topics

Firing NATO Protest Army Agriculture SITE October Sunday 2019 TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab govt taking steps to control price hike: Ad ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Hopes to Get Info on Pause in COVID-19 Treatme ..

4 minutes ago

Guinea's opposition self-declares victory in presi ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan leaders must seize historic opportunity to ..

4 minutes ago

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Chinese Compa ..

4 minutes ago

US Charges 10 People in Alleged Russian Smuggling ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.