BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Montenegrin Election Commission revealed on Monday the final results of the August parliamentary elections, confirming the victory of opposition forces.

The opposition forces gained more seats in the Montenegrin parliament than President Milo Djukanovic's ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) for the first time in over 30 years.

DPS gained only 30 seats in the 81-seat legislature, falling behind the key opposition blocs, as For the Future of Montenegro won 27 seats, Peace is Our Nation gained 10 seats, and Black on White coalition, formed around the URA movement, gained four seats.

DPS's coalition partners, Social Democrats of Montenegro, secured three mandates, while former coalition partners, the Social Democratic Party of Montenegro, won two seats in the country's legislature.

The remaining five seats belong to parties of Bosniac and Albanian national minorities.