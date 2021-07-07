Montenegrin Government May Face Vote of Confidence in Parliament - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The parliament of Montenegro may hold a vote of confidence in the government headed by Zdravko Krivokapic, Secretary General of United Reform Action (URA) movement Mileta Radovanic told Sputnik Wednesday.

Earlier in June, Chairman of the Security and Defence Committee Milan Knezevic told Sputnik that the prime minister should resign, because he lost the confidence of the ruling majority after dismissing Justice Minister Vladimir Leposavic.

The ruling coalition parties held a closed meeting Tuesday, in which a new candidacy for prime minister was proposed.

"In fact, we have two ways out. The first is that somebody initiates a vote of confidence in the government and then we'll know if the current Cabinet has the support of 41 members of Parliament out of 81.

The second is to find certain segments of its activity which are needed to be altered or amended to improve the work and the system with the agreement of all relevant parties," Radovanic said, highlighting that URA supports the current government and will not introduce a vote of no confidence.

In June, the parliament passed a resolution acknowledging the Srebrenica massacre, committed in 1995 by the Bosnian Serb Army, to be a genocide. The massacre claimed the lives of more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslims. Justice Minister Leposavic, who refused to accept the resolution, was dismissed. Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church did not recognize the genocide and strongly opposed the document.