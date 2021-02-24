UrduPoint.com
Montenegrin Health Minister Vaccinated With Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine - Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Montenegrin Health Minister Jelena Borovinic Bojovic was vaccinated against the coronavirus with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Prior to her appointment as minister in December 2020, Dr. Borovinic Bojovic headed the pulmonology clinic of Montenegro's Clinical Center and, as a doctor, personally participated in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in the treatment of patients.

"Minister of Health Jelena Borovinic Bojovic took the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. This is the first of 150 doses that have been delivered to the Clinical Center of Montenegro," the ministry said.

Montenegro on February 20 started vaccination with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine received from Serbia after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic personally handed over 2,000 doses of the Russian-made vaccine to the Montenegrin authorities.

The Montenegrin Health Ministry told Sputnik it was negotiating with the Russian government and the Gamaleya Center on the supply of Sputnik V from Russia. Earlier, the Montenegrin state regulator approved the import of Russian-made vaccines.

