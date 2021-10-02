UrduPoint.com

Montenegrin Lawmaker Calls For Probe Into Arrested Russian Tycoon's Ties With Dukanovic

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:40 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Milan Knezevic, the head of the Montenegrin parliament's security committee, on Saturday called for an investigation into suspected ties of an arrested Russian tycoon with President Milo Dukanovic.

Telman Ismailov, the bankrupt owner of a now defunct Moscow market, was arrested in Podgorica on a Russian arrest warrant, the Vijesti daily said. He is wanted in Russia on murder charges and faces 13 years in prison.

Knezevic told Sputnik that he learned about Ismailov's arrest from the press and could not confirm it. He said that Montenegrin police arrested Igor Chuyan, a former head of the Russian alcohol regulator.

Both men appear to be well-connected.

"The police and prosecutors must... conduct a thorough investigation to determine who supported these men here logistically and otherwise and guaranteed their security, because both of them, especially Ismailov, appear to get along well with the former premier and now president, Milo Dukanovic," Knezevic said.

A police source told Vijesti that Ismailov asked the small Balkan nation for asylum from what he claimed was Russian political persecution. The asylum plea will put his extradition to Russia in question. The Russian embassy in Montenegro told Sputnik it was unaware of Ismailov's arrest.

