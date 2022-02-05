UrduPoint.com

Montenegrin Lawmakers Vote To Dissolve Krivokapic's Government

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 01:20 AM

BELGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Montenegrin lawmakers on Friday voted in support of declaring no confidence in Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic's government.

"(Out of 81 lawmakers) 54 lawmakers voted, 43 lawmakers voted for no confidence, 11 lawmakers voted against.

I announce that the parliament voted for declaring no confidence in the 42nd government of Montenegro," Chairman of Parliament Aleksa Becic said during the live broadcast.

According to the constitution, the country should set early elections if the government does not survive a no confidence vote.

