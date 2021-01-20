UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegrin Leader Cannot Reject Changes To Law On Freedom Of Religion Twice - Ex-Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Montenegrin Leader Cannot Reject Changes to Law on Freedom of Religion Twice - Ex-Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Montenegro's constitution precludes President Milo Djukanovic from rejecting again the amendments to the law on religious associations adopted by parliament, former Minister of Internal Affairs, the leader of the United Montenegro party Goran Danilovac, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the parliament re-approved amendments to the controversial law on Freedom of Religion and Legal Status of Religious Communities by a majority of 41 votes out of 81. The amended text of the law was adopted on December 29, 2020, but the president refused to sign it and returned it to parliament for a second vote, referring to procedural violations.

"After today's approval of the law, he [the president] will not be able to reject its signing by constitutional means for the second time.

The Constitution clearly and unambiguously says about it, and the parliamentarians twice approved the amended text of the law," Danilovac said.

In December 2019, the parliament adopted the law on Freedom of Religion and Legal Status of Religious Communities, which required religious communities to prove ownership of properties from before 1918 in order to prevent them from being handed over to the state. It provoked resistance from the Serbian Orthodox Church and united the opposition that led to the first electoral defeat of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of President Milo Djukanovic in more than 30 years. The legislation also sparked mass protests from 2019-2020.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote December 2019 2020 Church From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

47 minutes ago

US, Pakistan want to strengthen their mutual ties: ..

16 minutes ago

Scrutiny committee to submit recommendations to EC ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister for open hearing of political parti ..

16 minutes ago

Harris Sworn in as US Vice President

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.