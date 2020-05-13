UrduPoint.com
Montenegrin Opposition Disrupts Parliament Demanding Release Of Orthodox Bishop - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:46 PM

Politicians from Montenegro's Democratic Front (DF) coalition have interrupted a parliamentary session on Wednesday with calls to release Bishop Joanikije and seven other priests of the Serbian Orthodox Church who were arrested a day before for violating a ban on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DF lawmaker Milan Knezevic told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Politicians from Montenegro's Democratic Front (DF) coalition have interrupted a parliamentary session on Wednesday with calls to release Bishop Joanikije and seven other priests of the Serbian Orthodox Church who were arrested a day before for violating a ban on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DF lawmaker Milan Knezevic told Sputnik.

On Tuesday evening, Bishop Joanikije of Budimlja-Niksic and seven other priests were arrested for holding a religious procession in the town of Niksic to commemorate St. Basil's Day, in spite of the ban on public gatherings.

"We have just interrupted a parliament meeting. We demand the immediate release of Bishop Joanikije and the priests, as well as an end to the current crisis.

A meeting of the parliamentary collegium on this issue will soon commence," Knezevic said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej have both called for the release of the detained clergymen.

Tensions rose between the Serbian Orthodox Church, which is followed by the majority of Montenegro's population, and the government after the signing of a bill in December that turned the estates of religious sites into public property if they are unable to prove their right to ownership before 1918.

Protests broke out across the country, with demonstrators and the church saying that the bill is an attempt to seize property that will be then transferred to the self-proclaimed Montenegrin Orthodox Church.

