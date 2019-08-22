Montenegrin Opposition Leader Proposes to Build Wall on Albania-Kosovo Border

(@imziishan)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Nebojsa Medojevic, a Montenegrin lawmaker from opposition Democratic Front party, proposed on Wednesday to set up a wall at the border between Albania and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo to stop illegal traffic of drugs, weapons and migrants.

According to Medojevic, the construction of the border wall is one of the possible effective solutions to fight "gangs of smugglers in Montenegro and the so-called Kosovo and Albania." He also proposed to once again deploy the army on the border and start using modern video and satellite surveillance technologies.

"The wall would not be built against the Albanian or Montenegrin peoples, but against the Montenegrin and Albanian mafia, which, with the support of corrupt and criminal regimes in Podgorica, Pristina and Tirana, has turned this border into an 'Eldorado' for smuggling drugs, cigarettes, arms, chemical and biological weapons, and illegal migrants," the opposition leader said, as quoted by the Democratic Front's statement published in Facebook.

In 1999, an armed conflict between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the army and police of Serbia led to the bombing of Yugoslavia, at that time consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, by NATO forces. On February 17, 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally declared independence from Serbia. The self-proclaimed state is not recognized by Serbia, Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other states.