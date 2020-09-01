Montenegrin Opposition Leaders Agree on Principles of Cooperation After Elections

PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Leaders of Montenegro's opposition parties, which jointly managed to get more votes than the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists Pary (DPS) on Sunday parliamentary elections, held a meeting on Monday and agreed on principles of cooperation, the Democrats movement said.

According to the State Electoral Commission, the DPS received 35 percent of votes, the For the Future of Montenegro (ZBCG) coalition received 32.5 percent and the Democrats movement got 12.5 percent of votes.

Leaders of the ZBCG, the United Reform Action party (5.5 percent) and the Democrats movement participated in a Monday meeting, dedicated to forming "the future government" of the country.

"The first agreed principle is that the new democratic government will responsibly comply with all international obligations.

Secondly, it will implement all the necessary reforms so that Montenegro can join the EU as soon as possible. Thirdly, we will from the government of experts, composed of specialists in specific industries, regardless of political, religious and national affiliation," the Democrats movement said.

The parties also agreed that "discriminating laws" adopted by the DPS should be revised, including the 2019 law on the Freedom of Religion and Belief and the Legal Status of Religious Communities, which had been condemned by the Serbian Orthodox Church over concerns that the new law may allow the authorities to confiscate church property.

According to the statement, the opposition leaders are offering cooperation to representatives of ethnic minorities to work together for the future of Montenegro.