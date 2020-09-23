Montenegrin Opposition Politician Aleksa Becic Elected Parliament Speaker

The Montenegrin parliament elected Aleksa Becic, the president of Democratic Montenegro party, as the speaker, according to the broadcast on the parliament's website

Earlier on Wednesday, the three opposition forces that signed a cooperation deal after winning the latest election, put forward Becic's candidature. In addition, they collected 41 signatures to back Zdravko Krivokapic for the prime minister.