Montenegrin Opposition To Conduct Lustration After Forming Government - Party Leader

Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

Montenegro's future government that will be composed of majority opposition parties following a general election last week, will purge the state institutions and security services of appointees of the former ruling party, Nebojsa Medojevic, a cochairman of the For the Future of Montenegro party, said on Friday

The parliamentary elections in Montenegro this past Sunday saw a bloc of three opposition parties For the Future of Montenegro, Peace is Our Nation and Black on White win a historic combined majority of 41 seats in the 81-seat legislature. The Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic only gained 30 seats.

"Many reformist governments in post-totalitarian and post-Communist countries outlawed the ruling parties, opened archives of intelligence services, conducted lustration, disbanded security services and rearranged them from scratch and purged the courts and prosecution from the regime henchmen.

All this awaits us along with serious economic reforms and the transition from the destructive system of neoliberal capitalism to the model of a prosperous state," Medojevic told a briefing.

According to the politician, the opposition parties are currently running intensive consultations about the country's future government. Medojevic said his party would support any government that does not include DPS members.

"We know what the future government must do and we are ready to assume the civil and patriotic responsibilities," he added.

Djukanovic's DPS has been Montenegro's ruling party for over 30 years.

The Montenegrin elections were already recognized as legitimate by the observers of the United Kingdom, the United States, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and a number of non-governmental organizations.

