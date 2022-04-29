Montenegrin Parliament Approves New Cabinet of Rapid EU Accession Supporter Abazovic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Members of the parliament of Montenegro approved by a majority of votes the new government headed by the former Deputy Prime Minister, ethnic Albanian, Dritan Abazovic, who called for an accelerated entry of Podgorica into the EU amid the crisis in Ukraine.

The parliament's session on Thursday was held in the historical capital of the country - the city of Cetinje, where the decision to join NATO was adopted in 2017. Montenegrin lawmakers approved by a majority of votes the new Parliament's Speaker, Member of the Socialist People's Party (SNP), Danijela Durovic. The other item on the agenda was to consider the new cabinet's composition and its platform.

Abazovic, during his speech, recalled that the previous government condemned the Russian special operation in Ukraine, supported the EU sanctions and "despite the challenges and new crises, new prospects have opened up for Montenegro." He added that the country will be able to request an accelerated admission to the EU and will soon become a full member, but it will have to "harmonize its legislation with the EU legal norms and adopt its value system."

In favor of the government headed by Abazovic voted 45 lawmakers, while three members of the Social Democrats voted against it. A significant number of lawmakers were absent from the meeting.

Abazovic, who will become the first ethnic Albanian Prime Minister in the history of Montenegro, after the announcement of the results of the vote called on citizens to "overcome barriers in their heads." The main idea of the new cabinet is to create political stability, ensure the rule of law, attract investments, reconcile the political forces in Montenegro and build a European future.

On April 25, Abazovic made public the program of the future government on 25 pages. The cabinet will consist of 18 ministries and two ministers without portfolio, as well as four deputy prime ministers who will represent all national and religious groups of the country. Long-term President of the Social Democratic Party and the former speaker of parliament Ranko Krivokapic, known for acute criticism of Moscow and Belgrade,was nominated to head the Foreign Ministry.

On February 4, the parliament by a majority of 43 votes out of 81, voted for no confidence in former Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic's government, which was formed by a coalition of winning parties after the elections on August 30, 2020. The parliamentary voting was initiated by Abazovic's United Reform Action movement, joined by partners of the "In Black and White" platform and opposition parties, including President Milo Dukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists, which ruled the country for three decades. The President then gave the Deputy Prime Minister the mandate to form a new cabinet.

Among the merits of the outgoing government are the accumulation of 400 million Euros ($420 million) in the treasury, two years without external public debt, an annual economic growth of 14%, an increase in the minimum wage from 222 to 450 euros, an average salary from 500 to 700 euros, an increase in tourism revenues from 150 to 715 million euros and the minimum pension from 147 to 200 euros, according to the Minister of Economy Jakov Milatovic.

In February, spontaneous protests took place in Podgorica, Niksic, Budva and other Montenegrin cities in defense of the voters' will and against the government's resignation.