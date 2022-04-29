UrduPoint.com

Montenegrin Parliament Approves New Cabinet Of Rapid EU Accession Supporter Abazovic

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Montenegrin Parliament Approves New Cabinet of Rapid EU Accession Supporter Abazovic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Members of the parliament of Montenegro approved by a majority of votes the new government headed by the former Deputy Prime Minister, ethnic Albanian, Dritan Abazovic, who called for an accelerated entry of Podgorica into the EU amid the crisis in Ukraine.

The parliament's session on Thursday was held in the historical capital of the country - the city of Cetinje, where the decision to join NATO was adopted in 2017. Montenegrin lawmakers approved by a majority of votes the new Parliament's Speaker, Member of the Socialist People's Party (SNP), Danijela Durovic. The other item on the agenda was to consider the new cabinet's composition and its platform.

Abazovic, during his speech, recalled that the previous government condemned the Russian special operation in Ukraine, supported the EU sanctions and "despite the challenges and new crises, new prospects have opened up for Montenegro." He added that the country will be able to request an accelerated admission to the EU and will soon become a full member, but it will have to "harmonize its legislation with the EU legal norms and adopt its value system."

In favor of the government headed by Abazovic voted 45 lawmakers, while three members of the Social Democrats voted against it. A significant number of lawmakers were absent from the meeting.

Abazovic, who will become the first ethnic Albanian Prime Minister in the history of Montenegro, after the announcement of the results of the vote called on citizens to "overcome barriers in their heads." The main idea of the new cabinet is to create political stability, ensure the rule of law, attract investments, reconcile the political forces in Montenegro and build a European future.

On April 25, Abazovic made public the program of the future government on 25 pages. The cabinet will consist of 18 ministries and two ministers without portfolio, as well as four deputy prime ministers who will represent all national and religious groups of the country. Long-term President of the Social Democratic Party and the former speaker of parliament Ranko Krivokapic, known for acute criticism of Moscow and Belgrade,was nominated to head the Foreign Ministry.

On February 4, the parliament by a majority of 43 votes out of 81, voted for no confidence in former Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic's government, which was formed by a coalition of winning parties after the elections on August 30, 2020. The parliamentary voting was initiated by Abazovic's United Reform Action movement, joined by partners of the "In Black and White" platform and opposition parties, including President Milo Dukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists, which ruled the country for three decades. The President then gave the Deputy Prime Minister the mandate to form a new cabinet.

Among the merits of the outgoing government are the accumulation of 400 million Euros ($420 million) in the treasury, two years without external public debt, an annual economic growth of 14%, an increase in the minimum wage from 222 to 450 euros, an average salary from 500 to 700 euros, an increase in tourism revenues from 150 to 715 million euros and the minimum pension from 147 to 200 euros, according to the Minister of Economy Jakov Milatovic.

In February, spontaneous protests took place in Podgorica, Niksic, Budva and other Montenegrin cities in defense of the voters' will and against the government's resignation.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Vote Podgorica Belgrade Albanian February April August Democrats 2017 2020 All From Government Cabinet Million Opposition

Recent Stories

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

60 minutes ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

60 minutes ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

60 minutes ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

60 minutes ago
 Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - ..

Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - Health Ministry

60 minutes ago
 US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassad ..

US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassador to Russia

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.