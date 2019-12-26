UrduPoint.com
Montenegrin Parliament Starts Discussing Controversial Religious Freedom Bill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The parliament of Montenegro on Thursday began discussing a new bill on religious freedom that was not well received by the Serbian Orthodox Church, the country's main religious body, which believes its property may be confiscated if the legislation is enacted.

The bill has been put forward by the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro and proposes to make all religious buildings that were owned by the kingdom of Montenegro before it was incorporated into the Kingdom of Yugoslavia in 1918 public property. The Serbian Orthodox Church thinks its assets could be seized and given to the self-proclaimed Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which is unrecognized by other Orthodox institutions.

The Montenegrin police have created a blockade around the capital, Podgorica, making lawmakers pass through multiple roadblocks.

"Police officers stopped me on a bridge, demanded documents. He acted arrogantly ... their chief refused to introduce himself. There was no such humiliation during the Turkish yoke," Slaven Radunovic, the head of the Democratic Front group in parliament, said.

President Milo Dukanovic is present at the debate, which is expected to last the whole day.

For years, Montenegro, as the Diocese of Montenegro and the Littoral, has been a part of the Serbian Orthodox Church. In recent years, however, the Dukanovic government has been supporting the Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which proclaimed itself autocephalous in 1993, saying that the Serbian Orthodox Church undermined his country's independence.

