Montenegrin Police Detain Opposition Figures In Tense Budva City Hall Takeover - Reports

Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:44 PM

Montenegrin police have broken into the city hall of Budva and detained several members of the local leadership from opposition parties, according to broadcasts by several media outlets

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Montenegrin police have broken into the city hall of Budva and detained several members of the local leadership from opposition parties, according to broadcasts by several media outlets.

Since the fall of 2019, the municipal authority of the tourist capital of Montenegro has been under pressure from the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists and its coalition partners. Several attempts to reelect local governments and change them administratively have previously failed.

Since Tuesday, the municipal head of Budva, Marco Carevic and the chairman of the chairman assembly Krsto Radovic, both from the opposition Democratic Front, have blocked local officials appointed by the ruling party from entering the city hall building,

Wednesday morning saw a slew of law enforcement officers surrounding the building and facing off with opposition supporters.

According to the IN4S news portal, special counter-terrorism units were deployed to surround the building. They forcefully broke through crowds of supporters, shattered city hall windows and fired chemical irritants to expel the occupiers.

Videos and images shared by the portal show police violently detaining municipal officials and taking them away, as well as injured people receiving urgent medical care in an emergency unit.

