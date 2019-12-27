UrduPoint.com
Montenegrin Police Detained Several Opposition Lawmakers After Clashes In Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:20 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Montenegrin police detained several opposition lawmakers from the Democratic Front after clashes in the parliament over the controversial bill on religious freedom.

The bill has been put forward by the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro and proposes to make all religious buildings that were owned by the Kingdom of Montenegro - before it was incorporated into the Kingdom of Yugoslavia in 1918 - public property. The Serbian Orthodox Church thinks its assets could be seized and given to the self-proclaimed Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which is unrecognized by other Orthodox institutions.

One of the leaders of the Democratic Front asked the parliament to delay the consideration of amendments to the bill, which were proposed by his party, but Speaker Ivan Brajovic refused to do that.

After that, the opposition lawmakers clashed with representatives of the parliamentary majority, which resulted in the suspension of the parliament's session.

A lawmaker from the Democratic Front, Marina Jocic, published a video on her Facebook page, which shows police pulling out her and other members of the party from the parliament's building. The opposition lawmakers were placed into minibuses, according to the video.

For years, Montenegro, as the Diocese of Montenegro and the Littoral, has been a part of the Serbian Orthodox Church. In recent years, however, the government has been supporting the Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which proclaimed itself autocephalous in 1993, saying that the Serbian Orthodox Church undermined the country's independence.

