Montenegrin Police Detect About 300 Undocumented Migrants Over Past 6 Months - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:04 PM

Montenegrin border police have prevented about 300 undocumented migrants from crossing into neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina over the past six months, local media reported on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Montenegrin border police have prevented about 300 undocumented migrants from crossing into neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina over the past six months, local media reported on Monday.

"In one case we detected 14 people, who were in a passenger car in inhuman conditions, while a citizen of Montenegro attempted to illegally bring them to Bosnia and Herzegovina," police spokesman Slavko Pekovic was quoted as saying by the Montenegrin state television.

Smugglers usually charge up to 100 Euros ($111) per migrant to take them from Montenegro to Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to police.

The Western Balkan migrant route was closed down in 2016, but migrants still try to cross into EU states from Albania, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

