Montenegrin Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-Government Protesters in Budva

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Montenegrin police resorted to tear gas in the town of Budva on Wednesday after clashing with protesters who accuse the central government of taking over power in the coastal resort.

Videos posted to social media accounts of activists and opposition parties showed demonstrators jostling with police outside the administration building.

Police says they used tear gas to break up the crowd after protesters started pelting the building with eggs and rocks, according to the Vijesti daily.

Several people have reportedly been arrested, including opposition lawmakers.

The administration of Budva Mayor Marko Carevic, of the New Serb Democracy party, has been under dispute since June 11 when local legislators from President Milo Dukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists voted in a new municipal authority at a hotel meeting. The sitting authority rejected its outcome.