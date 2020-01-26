UrduPoint.com
Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Anti-Church Law Protesters - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters in the Montenegrin capital of Podgorica over a controversial law on religious communities led to police using tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd, media reported.

In late December, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic signed into law a bill that would turn estate of religious entities into a public property should they fail to prove right to ownership prior to 1918, the year when Montenegro ceased being independent. The Serbian Orthodox Church, which is followed by the overwhelming majority of Montenegro's predominantly Orthodox Christian population, fears its assets such as ancient monasteries and churches can be seized and given to the self-proclaimed Montenegrin Orthodox Church.

Since then, Montenegrins are holding massive peaceful processions and prayers in defense of the Serbian Orthodox Church's rights every Thursday and Sunday of the month.

Tens of thousands of believers gather at religious processions throughout the country.

According to the Montenegrin In4s news portal, one of the forms of protest were the graffitis of the Serbian and old Montenegrin red-blue-white flag on fences and buildings, often with the motto "We will not give up the shrine!"

The media outlet added that the communal area inspection tried to erase the flag off the surface on Saturday evening but the local youth resisted and did not let them repaint the wall. The police deployed tear gas and later stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

For years, Montenegro, as the Diocese of Montenegro and the Littoral, has been a part of the Serbian Orthodox Church. The government of Dukanovic, however, has been supporting the Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which proclaimed itself autocephalous in 1993, saying that the Serbian Orthodox Church undermined Montenegro's independence.

