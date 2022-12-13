UrduPoint.com

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters In Podgorica - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Montenegrin police used tear gas against protesters gathered in front of the parliament building in Podgorica due to the adoption of a law limiting the president's powers, state-owned media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Montenegrin parliament approved changes to the law, which limits powers of the country's president to give out a mandate to form a government, after a lengthy debate in a 41-81 vote.

The protesters claim the changes to the law violate the country's constitutional order, according to the Radio and Television of Montenegro. They broke through a security fence, after which the police resorted to using tear gas, the report said. Some demonstrators also reportedly threw stones and other objects at police officers.

The crowd chanted 'Betrayal, betrayal,' the broadcaster said.

The protest is headed by the movement "Ima Nas," or "There are plenty of us," which is associated with the political party Patriotic Komitas Union of Montenegro and is close in ideology to the Democratic Party of Socialists of President Milo Dukanovic.

The Montenegrin leader refused to sign the first draft of the law forcing him to entrust the formation of a government to his political opponent Miodrag Lekic from the liberal conservative Democratic Alliance (DEMOS). Dukanovic also announced his readiness to dissolve the parliament, which caused a wave of discontent among lawmakers.

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament Vote Podgorica Alliance Gas Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

50 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

58 minutes ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

59 minutes ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

1 hour ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.