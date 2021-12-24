Montenegrin President Dukanovic Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Press Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and shows mild symptoms of the disease, the presidential press service said.

"The president has mild symptoms, he feels good.

In line with the epidemiological measures, he has self-isolated but will continue to perform his duties," the press service said in a statement on late Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Montenegro has confirmed more than 160,000 cases so far, with over 2,300 fatalities.