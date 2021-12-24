UrduPoint.com

Montenegrin President Dukanovic Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 03:10 AM

Montenegrin President Dukanovic Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Press Service

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and shows mild symptoms of the disease, the presidential press service said.

"The president has mild symptoms, he feels good.

In line with the epidemiological measures, he has self-isolated but will continue to perform his duties," the press service said in a statement on late Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Montenegro has confirmed more than 160,000 cases so far, with over 2,300 fatalities.

Related Topics

World March 2020

Recent Stories

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record ..

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise

1 hour ago
 Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

2 hours ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

3 hours ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

3 hours ago
 Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Res ..

Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

3 hours ago
 Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea ..

Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea to Boost Bilateral Ties, Trust

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.