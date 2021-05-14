Montenegrin President to Visit NATO Headquarters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, NATO said.

"On Tuesday, 18 May 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the President of the Republic of Montenegro, Mr.

Milo Đukanović, at NATO HQ," the alliance said on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting is yet to be revealed. However, the president and the secretary-general are expected to address the press in the course of their meeting.

In 2017, Montenegro was admitted as the 29th member of the organization after its lawmakers voted 46-0 to become a NATO member. Montenegro supported the NATO-led operation in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2014.