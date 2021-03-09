Montenegrin President Urges Government to Close Borders Over COVID-19

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic called on the government of the republic to close borders due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19.

Montenegro's Institute of Public Health said Monday that a daily mortality record had been set over the past 24 hours, 18 people died, the total number of COVID-19 deaths reached 1,085.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Montenegro, with a population of about 620,000 people, has recorded 80,191 coronavirus cases, 417 in the past day.

"The data on the number of deaths and new registered cases of COVID-19 is alarming. I call on the government of Montenegro to urgently close the country's borders and introduce strict epidemiological measures," Djukanovic wrote on Twitter.