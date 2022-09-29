UrduPoint.com

Montenegrin Prime Minister Confirms Detentions Over Espionage Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic confirmed the rumored detentions and searches of several citizens following media reports of an anti-espionage action in the republic on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic confirmed the rumored detentions and searches of several citizens following media reports of an anti-espionage action in the republic on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Vijesti newspaper reported, citing sources, that several Montenegrin citizens were allegedly detained in Podgorica on Thursday on suspicion of spying for Russia. The special prosecutor's office then denied the reports of the detentions.

"Today several people have been detained, now they are being taken to the prosecutor's office, a detention order is issued, it is controversial, in any case searches are being conducted in several facilities, we are talking about several people.

This is international in nature, you know that we are ready to defend the national interests of Montenegro in every segment, I congratulate everyone involved, and I hope that this will reduce the malicious influence in Montenegro," the prime minister told reporters at a briefing.

Abazovic also said that since the details of the operations are classified, the only relevant appropriate body to answer questions about the detentions is the Montenegrin special prosecutor's office.

