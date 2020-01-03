Montenegrin Prime Minister Slams 'Attack' on Embassy in Serbia Amid Row Over Church Law

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic on Friday condemned what he called an attack on his country's embassy in Serbia following the adoption of a controversial religious freedom law by Montenegro

Last Friday, the country's parliament voted in favor of the new religious freedom bill, which proposes to make all religious buildings that were owned by the Kingdom of Montenegro before it was incorporated into the Kingdom of Yugoslavia in 1918 public property. The Serbian Orthodox Church thinks its assets could be seized and given to the self-proclaimed Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which is unrecognized by other Orthodox institutions. The bill was signed into law by President Milo Dukanovic on Saturday, sparking violent protests in Montenegro and Serbia. On Thursday, thousands of fans of Serbia's Red Star football club marched in the heart of the Serbian capital of Belgrade and gathered outside the Montenegrin embassy to protest the law.

According to the Montenegrin embassy, they used fireworks to set the country's flag on fire.

"Last night in Belgrade another uncivilised attack on the Embassy of #Montenegro and our flag. #Serbia's authorities' attitude is shocking. Once again, Montenegro faces the need to defend its independence and freedom," Markovic said as quoted in a tweet by the Montenegrin government.

For years, Montenegro, as the Diocese of Montenegro and the Littoral, has been a part of the Serbian Orthodox Church. The government of Dukanovic, however, has been supporting the Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which proclaimed itself autocephalous in 1993, saying that the Serbian Orthodox Church undermined Montenegro's independence.