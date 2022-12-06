(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic signed a declaration on Kiev's Euro-Atlantic perspective via video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Montenegrin government said in a statement.

Earlier, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, jointly with eight leaders of Eastern European countries, expressed support for Ukraine's NATO membership bid filed in late September.

The Government of Montenegro announced that it would transfer 11 percent of its defense spending to Ukraine as a subsidy, which, according to the draft budget for 2023, will amount to about 67.3 million Euros ($70 million).

"Montenegro unequivocally supports Ukraine in protecting its territorial integrity and its right to choose how it wants to live and which organizations to join," Abazovic said after signing the document, whose content was not disclosed.