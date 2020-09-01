Montenegrin Sanctions Against Russia Could Be Lifted in Future - Opposition Politician

Cooperation with Russia and Serbia is one of the main tasks of the future government of Montenegro, along with accession to the EU, "in the future we can expect" the country's sanctions against Russia to be lifted, Milan Knezevic, one of the leaders of the largest coalition 'For the Future of Montenegro,' told Sputnik

PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Cooperation with Russia and Serbia is one of the main tasks of the future government of Montenegro, along with accession to the EU, "in the future we can expect" the country's sanctions against Russia to be lifted, Milan Knezevic, one of the leaders of the largest coalition 'For the Future of Montenegro,' told Sputnik.

Parliamentary elections were held in Montenegro on Sunday. According to preliminary data from the election commission, the opposition received more votes than the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic for the first time in more than 30 years. On Monday, the legality of the elections and their outcome were recognized by observing NGOs, OSCE mission, US and UK embassies.

"The main foreign policy objectives of the future government will be EU membership and the development of new relations with Russia, Serbia and all countries that expect cooperation with our state," Knezevic said in Russian.

He noted that in 2016, very serious problems arose "in cooperation with our historical ally Russia, because the regime of President Milo Djukanovic accused official Russia, together with the Democratic Front movement, of organizing the so-called coup.

"I am convinced that the citizens of Montenegro expect Russian tourists, Russian investments and strengthening of our relations. Of course, our citizens also expect EU membership," the politician said.

"I believe that in the future we can expect the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions in the EU, the United States and Montenegro. If it is possible to have cooperation between EU countries and Russia, I believe that we must have this kind of cooperation between Montenegro and Russia," he said.

Earlier, the leader of the opposition coalition 'For the Future of Montenegro,' Zdravko Krivokapic, told Sputnik that Montenegro's support for Western sanctions against Russia was a mistake. He also said that closure of the borders of Montenegro to citizens of Russia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina for months due to COVID-19 was an ill-considered move by the authorities. He also pointed out that Russia "deserves better relations with Montenegro because of its historical ties and contribution to the country's economy."