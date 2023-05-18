UrduPoint.com

Montenegro Accepted Most Ukrainians Among European Countries Per Capita - Prime Minister

May 18, 2023

Montenegro Accepted Most Ukrainians Among European Countries Per Capita - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Montenegro has welcomed the most Ukrainian refugees among European countries, with them now making up 5% of the country's population, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said on Wednesday.

"Montenegro today has the largest number of Ukrainians per capita in Europe, they made up about 5% of our population and everyone feels safe and comfortable," he said at the Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik, as quoted by his press office.

Abazovic also noted that, despite sanctions against Russia, a number of Russians live peacefully alongside Ukrainians today in Montenegro.

"Montenegro has been standing with Ukraine since the first day of the Russian aggression, and we will do our best to support our friends up until the end (of the conflict)," the prime minister said.

According to the report of the Montenegrin statistical office, Monstat, released in May, 617,213 people currently live in the country.

