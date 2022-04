Montenegro Announces Sanctions Against Russia OVer Ukraine

Montenegro has adopted a package of sanctions against Russia over its operation in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said on Friday

The Montenegrin foreign ministry announced on Thursday its decision to expel four Russian diplomats.

"We have just adopted a package of restrictive measures against Russia," Abazovic tweeted.

Last month, the government failed to agree on sanctions against Moscow due to internal disagreements.